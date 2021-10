Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 21:49 Hits: 2

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is facing criticism after congratulating a Korean American judicial nominee on Wednesday, commenting on the “hard work ethic” of “you and your people.” “What you said about your Korean background...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/575647-grassley-commends-korean-american-judicial-nominee-for-hard-work-ethic-of-you