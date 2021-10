Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Wednesday that he opposes a short-term debt hike being hashed out by Senate leadership and that Republicans shouldn't be "held hostage" due to concerns that Democrats could change the filibuster. ...

