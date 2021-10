Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 21:34 Hits: 4

The investment is a response to an ongoing national shortage and follows a $2 billion investment in September to supply rapid tests to community health centers, food banks and schools.

(Image credit: Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/10/06/1043786906/rapid-at-home-covid-tests-white-house