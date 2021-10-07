Trump Sycophant Matt Schlapp's Group Faces FBI Probe

Articles

The Dispatch reports that federal investigators are currently looking into possible criminal campaign finance misdeeds at American Conservative Union during Schlapp’s tenure. The ACU is the sponsor of CPAC conferences in the U.S. and all over the world, including the most recent conference in Brazil, where Trump toady Jason Miller was taken into custody briefly. Excellent news. It will not be a surprise to discover that Schlapp and CPAC tried to funnel money to their preferred candidates illegally. According to the report: As part of the investigation, the FBI has interviewed former and current ACU employees about the financial dealings of the organization and its leaders—and in particular, as one source said, about their “knowledge of the events leading up to the endorsement of Brian Kelsey.” Brian Kelsey is a Tennessee State Senator who has been under federal investigation since 2019 for alleged campaign violations while running for Congress. Apparently the money trail indicates some straw donations laundered through several organizations, including the ACU. The Tennessean lays it out:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/matt-schlapp-acu-fbi-probe