Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 20:47 Hits: 1

Terry McAuliffe, who is running for governor in Virginia, is slamming his GOP rival, Glenn Youngkin, for his former company's role in a controversy involving Taylor Swift's back catalog.

(Image credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/05/1043424679/how-taylor-swift-and-her-masters-are-playing-into-the-virginia-race-for-governor