Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 12:13 Hits: 1

It's grabbed a lot of headlines, but the evidence on social media and teen mental health — including that Facebook and Instagram research — is far from a smoking gun.

(Image credit: LA Johnson/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/06/1043138622/facebook-instagram-teens-mental-health