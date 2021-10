Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 19:36 Hits: 11

The former president also doubled down on his support of participants in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, saying that the "real insurrection" happened on Election Day.

(Image credit: Mary Altaffer/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/06/1043746455/trump-continues-to-lie-says-real-insurrection-happened-when-he-lost-election