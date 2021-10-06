CRAZY: While Idaho Gov Is Away, Lt. Gov. Executes Mini Coup

Articles

Via the Associated Press, the bare bones of the coup against Idaho's state government by the wacky acting governor -- while the wacky governor was meeting with other wacky Republican governors in Texas over border "concerns". Idaho shares a border with ... Canada. As you may have noticed, Republican elected officials live in Bizarro World! BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little said he will rescind an executive order involving Covid-19 vaccines by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, and the commanding general of the Idaho National Guard also on Tuesday told McGeachin she can’t activate troops to send to the U.S.-Mexico border. Little and Major General Michael J. Garshak made the statements as McGeachin on Tuesday in a flurry of activity attempted to exercise her authority as acting governor with Little out of the state. Little is in Texas meeting with nine other Republican governors over concerns on how President Joe Biden is handling border issues. McGeachin, a far-right Republican, is running for governor. In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor don’t run on the same ticket. McGeachin’s executive order issued Tuesday afternoon seeks, among other things, to prevent employers from requiring their employees be vaccinated against Covid-19.

