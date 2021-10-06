The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Virginia Beach Cops Refused To Crack Down On Family's Racist Neighbor

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

A Virginia Beach family has been tortured since they moved in in 2017 by a neighbor whose audio system blares monkey noises and the N word when they leave the house. From the Virginian-Pilot: The mother of three sought help from police, the Virginia Beach Magistrate Office and a civil judge, who all said there was nothing they could do because the neighbor didn’t break any laws or threaten Martinez and her family. Virginia Beach police issued a statement Wednesday calling the neighbor’s behavior “appalling and offensive.” But despite multiple nuisance and loud music complaints, the department “has had no authority to intervene and warrants were not supported.” The statement also said officials will monitor and help as long as it’s “within the limits of the law.” In the same statement, police said the magistrate office and city attorney concluded the neighbor’s actions don’t “rise to a level that Virginia law defines as criminal behavior.” The city attorney’s office pointed The Pilot to a city ordinance which states officials cannot intervene if doing so might violate their First Amendment rights, but its lawyers but did not answer when asked whether the law prevents the city from taking action in Martinez’s case.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/virginia-beach-cops-refuse-crack-down

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version