Ana Navarro Flattens Mike Pence; What A Bootlicker

You gotta love it when Ana Navarro takes the gloves off. Mike Pence is giving interviews and recording podcasts (really?) about how he and the former so-called president "parted amicably" and are "cordial" yadda yadda yadda. Nobody believes you, Mike. And Ana Navarro on CNN Tuesday when further than that: “It’s so embarrassing, you almost want to feel sorry for the guy until you realize just how pathetic Mike Pence is. How can you be such a bootlicker? How can you be so servile to somebody who did not call off a mob that wanted to hang you?” Many on Twitter added to her comments: Pence knew exactly what happened that day but chooses to live in darkness. Don’t vote for anyone that chooses darkness. — 2nd to Last Jedi (@twig_the) October 5, 2021 If Pence genuflects like this to a guy who sent people to execute him, how could anyone trust he’d stand up for America? He won’t even stand up for himself or his family. He’s a puddle of piss

