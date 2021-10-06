Ana Navarro Flattens Mike Pence; What A Bootlicker

Articles

Wednesday, 06 October 2021

You gotta love it when Ana Navarro takes the gloves off. Mike Pence is giving interviews and recording podcasts (really?) about how he and the former so-called president "parted amicably" and are "cordial" yadda yadda yadda. Nobody believes you, Mike. And Ana Navarro on CNN Tuesday when further than that: “It’s so embarrassing, you almost want to feel sorry for the guy until you realize just how pathetic Mike Pence is. How can you be such a bootlicker? How can you be so servile to somebody who did not call off a mob that wanted to hang you?” Many on Twitter added to her comments: Pence knew exactly what happened that day but chooses to live in darkness. Don’t vote for anyone that chooses darkness. — 2nd to Last Jedi (@twig_the) October 5, 2021 If Pence genuflects like this to a guy who sent people to execute him, how could anyone trust he’d stand up for America? He won’t even stand up for himself or his family. He’s a puddle of piss

