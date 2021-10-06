Madison Cawthorn's Campaign Ad Calls For 'Christian Army'

Articles

In a new political ad, the right wing troll from North Carolina Madison Cawthorn cut an ad that promotes Christian nationalism and demands "Christians" form an army to defeat Democrats. Cawthorn, whose regularly claims Old Testament icons were Christian (?), is going full white Christian nationalist in order to hold on to his House seat. Where are you, men and women of faith?If we lose this country, our children will never know freedom.Stand united as men and women of faith to fight for America! pic.twitter.com/FQNKo8vfRs — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) October 3, 2021 Erroneously citing the Old Testament, Madison Cawthorn yelled, "Look at David look at Daniel look at Esther, look at all these people who influenced the government of their day to uphold Christian principles."

