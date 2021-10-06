Surprise! AT&T Funds OANN

Articles

Reuters reports that AT&T helped create, and then fund, the odious traitor-Trump right-wing propaganda network One American News, which promoted 2020 election fraud lies as well as COVID anti-vax insanity. DirectTV should drop OANN immediately. OAN founder and chief executive Robert Herring Sr has testified that the inspiration to launch OAN in 2013 came from AT&T executives. “They told us they wanted a conservative network,” Herring said during a 2019 deposition seen by Reuters. “They only had one, which was Fox News, and they had seven others on the other [leftwing] side. When they said that, I jumped to it and built one.” Since then, AT&T has been a crucial source of funds flowing into OAN, providing tens of millions of dollars in revenue, court records show. Ninety percent of OAN’s revenue came from a contract with AT&T-owned television platforms, including satellite broadcaster DirecTV, according to 2020 sworn testimony by an OAN accountant. Where are the seven left-wing news channels that AT&T says are broadcasting? This is crazy. "Without the DirecTV deal, the accountant said under oath, the network’s value “would be zero.” AT&T must stop funding conspiracy theories and propaganda, "Without the DirecTV deal, the accountant said under oath, the network’s value “would be zero.”

