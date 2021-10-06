GOP Senate Candidate Seeks Gag Order On His Wife

Articles

It's not usually a good look for a candidate for US Senate when said candidate goes to court to ask that a gag order be imposed on the candidate's wife. But this is Sean Parnell! He's the author of the number one best selling Kindle Afghan War Biography, "Outlaw Platoon"! He also wrote the novels "All Out War," "Left for Dead," "One True Patriot," and "Man of War." And Driftglass joked to me, "featured at the Bill O'Reilly book club! Soon to be a major-motion-picture by Dinesh D'Sousa! Blast Hardcheese stars in..." He's a decorated combat veteran, a wounded warrior, and we thank him for his service. And now Parnell has political aspirations. He, of course, announces his candidacies on Fox News. He's on Fox News as a regular. In the screenshot above he's telling Tucker Carlson that "critical race theory will cost lives on the battlefield." He lost to Conor Lamb for a Pennsylvania House seat in 2020. Now he's running for the US Senate. He's endorsed by Agolf Twitler.

