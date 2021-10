Articles

Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021

COP26 provides a forum for deliberating about climate adaptation, but such global meetings must also account for the needs of developing nations. A narrow climate agenda will only perpetuate divisions between postindustrial and developing countries.

