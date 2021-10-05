The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Twitter CFO: No Way, No How Will Trump Get His Account Back

This is really good news, because Twitter obviously played a major role in building Trump's base. Via ABC7news.com: Former President Donald Trump will not be permitted back on Twitter even if he runs again for office and wins, according to the company's chief financial officer. Asked during an interview on CNBC Wednesday whether Trump's tweeting privileges could be restored if he wins the presidency again, CFO Ned Segal clarified that Trump's ban is permanent. "The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform," he said, "whether you're a commentator, you're a CFO, or you are a former or current public official. Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don't allow people to come back." Now let's hear the same from Facebook and Instagram! Ugh, please don’t https://t.co/6GMkC9Io9K — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 3, 2021

