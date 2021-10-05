Crazy Republican Senator Blames Vaccines For Delta Variant

Articles

Sen. Ron Johnson from Wisconsin went on an unhinged rant on Fox News and claimed after vaccines became available, the Delta variant arrived, so -- connections! Tucker Carlson interviewed the "Russian tool of the Senate" Monday night and after admitting COVID killed 700K people, he went anti-vax and asked if any of these safety measures put forth by the CDC as well as vaccines have saved any lives at all. Carlson said, "If we just ignored it would many more than 700,000 have died." "I doubt it," Ron Johnson replied. Ignoring a highly infectious virus is now considered "a cure" at Fox News. Sen. Johnson then claimed that science would come up with all kinds of lies to "prove" they did save lives. He's desperate, and an idiot. The Wisconsin Senator then ranted like a man trying to be the new 'QAnon Shaman.' Johnson said, "Science has been corrupted, our medical system has been corrupted! Now I put a chart on the Senate floor last week that showed the pandemic was winding down before the vaccines ever had a chance to take off. Now you'd expect on that chart that the pandemic would continue to wind down! It didn't! We've had this huge delta surge!" This is nuts, ladies and gentlemen. Sen. Johnson then claimed that science ignored all these early treatments for COVID on purpose to line their pockets full of gold. What early treatments, you ask?

