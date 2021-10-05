Exhibit A In Georgia Case: Trump's Big Mouth

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021

[Above: video from January 3, 2021.] Former President Donald Trump truly is his own worst enemy. All he has to do is open his mouth, and laws get broken, indictments start flowing, evidence builds, and criminal cases are shored up. His most recent gaffe took place in Perry, Georgia, last month, when during a rally, he went after his arch-nemesis Gov. Brian Kemp for refusing to overturn his presidential loss to President Joe Biden. Now the Brookings Institution has updated its report to include some extremely damning comments Trump made in his vitriolic speech. During the rally, Trump twice said he’d asked Kemp to call a “special election” in order to decertify his defeat in Georgia. “I said, ‘Brian, listen, you have a big election integrity problem in Georgia. I hope you can help us out and call a special election and let’s get to the bottom of it for the good of the country,’” Trump said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/exhibit-georgia-case-trumps-big-mouth