Marsha Blackburn Says 'Follow The Money'; Took $10K From Facebook

The Facebook hearing with whistleblower Frances Haugen is this morning. It's fire. Twitter fell over laughing when Marsha Blackburn, recipient of ten thousand dollars from Facebook itself, not counting donations from Facebook executives, said in her remarks, "follow the money." Marsha Blackburn just actually said, "follow the money" with a straight face during the Facebook whistleblower hearing. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 5, 2021 But one question these US Senators are not asking in front of the microphones is, "When will your next campaign check arrive at my office?" All but one of them have received those checks in the past. Not sure what's up with Ed Markey, but it's a good look for him today, having taken zero dollars from Facebook. Kudos to Forbes reporter Zach Everson for keeping track:

