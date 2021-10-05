Kyrsten Sinema's Approval Rating Craters Among Democrats

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 15:59 Hits: 11

Krysten Sinema isn't up for re-election until 2024 but with numbers as dismal as these she might start thinking of another career. Or become a Republican, Kyrsten Sinema's week from hell just keeps worse and worse. Maybe she'll do something about it, like supporting Joe Biden. Just a thought. Source: Morning Consult While Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s willingness to break with her party and halt momentum on Democrats’ social spending agenda is inspiring comparisons with Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), the first-term centrist’s approach has also come with a major decline in backing among Democratic voters — and left her vulnerable to a primary challenge in 2024. According to Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracking, Sinema’s approval rating fell from 48 percent to 42 percent among registered voters in Arizona between the first and third quarters of 2021, while the share who disapprove increased from 35 percent to 42 percent during that time.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/kyrsten-sinemas-approval-rating-craters