Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 00:44 Hits: 5

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew tries to unpack what is driving Democrats’ legislative decisions and who will have to compromise to pass the party’s agenda. They also address a listener question suggesting that Republicans achieve their policy goals more often than Democrats.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/are-the-democrats-really-that-far-from-passing-bidens-agenda/