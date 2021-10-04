The Work Continues After Progressives Rescue Two-Track Infrastructure Plan

Articles

Negotiations over the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan are back on after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ultimately declined to bring the bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) to a vote last week due to progressives’ threat to sink it if it were put to a vote before the reconciliation package is ready.

The White House and Democratic leaders are working to hammer out a deal with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who both complain that the price for reconciliation — $3.5 trillion — is too high. Manchin’s put his top line at $1.5 trillion, and Sinema has yet to say publicly what she wants.

Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues on Saturday that she wants to pass BIF before October 31.

