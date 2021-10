Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 20:24 Hits: 5

Former South African President Jacob Zuma is still at the center of the country's politics, even though he faces a corruption trial. His popularity is indicative of the country's racial polarization.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/04/1043145233/what-former-president-zumas-popularity-says-about-south-africas-political-climat