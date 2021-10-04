The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Isn't Biting Peter Doocy's Bait

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

During today's White House press conference about Republicans refusing to raise the debt ceiling, President Biden had the perfect response to Fox News troll Peter Doocy's try to get a re-playable sound bite. Doocy usually gets Psaki bombed trying to troll the press secretary, but today was Biden's turn to make him look foolish. Taking questions from the press, (hear that Joe Concha!) the focus was on the stalled Build back better agenda that Sen. Manchin and Sinema are holding up. Biden refused to tell a reporter what Sinema's numbers are that she will support and then Doocy began yelling off camera. To catch you up: Senator Kyrsten Sinema got a taste of the anger being felt by her constituents when activists followed Sinema into a bathroom at Arizona State University, where they urged her to pass the reconciliation bill that she has held locked in negotiations. For Manchin it was protesters from West Virginia rallied by kayaks and other boats in front of Sen. Joe Manchin's houseboat to demand he support the budget reconciliation bill.

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/president-biden-pwns-peter-doocy

