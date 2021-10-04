Jan 6 Committee Vs. Team Trump: Committee Is Loaded For Bear

Articles

This week will bring two big deadlines in the face-off between the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and Team Trump. The committee appears to be coming loaded for bear. If Trump is going to officially ask President Joe Biden to assert executive privilege over Trump-era White House records, that’s going to happen this week. But the “officially ask President Joe Biden” part is important in two ways. For one thing, Trump will have to ask the guy who beat him for a favor, rather than just sending out fundraising messages to his supporters claiming that executive privilege applies. That is not going to be easy for Mr. Ego. For another thing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said it won’t happen; “The president has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege.”

