Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 17:22 Hits: 0

The president is calling on Senate Republicans to allow a straight up or down vote on raising the debt ceiling. "If you don't want to help save the country, get out of the way," Biden said Monday.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/04/1043051695/president-biden-breach-debt-limit-next-week