Whistleblower: Facebook Chose Money Over Our Democracy

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

CNN's John Berman reported this morning about a Facebook whistleblower who appeared on 60 Minutes last night. "In an explosive interview on 60 Minutes, a former Facebook product manager released tens of thousands of pages of documents she says proves the company allowed the spread of content designed to push hate, anger, and misinformation, and did it to make a profit," he said. One of the consequences of how Facebook is picking out that content today is, it is optimizing for content that gets engagement or reaction. But its own research is showing the content that is hateful, divisive, polarizing, it is easier to inspire people to anger than other emotions. Facebook has realized that if they change the algorithm to be safer, people will spend less time on the site, click on less ads, they will make less money. "Haugen accuses them of helping to fuel the Capitol insurrection," Berman said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/whistleblower-facebook-chose-profitable

