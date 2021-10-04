In What Is Probably Not A Shock, NRA Re-Elects CEO Wayne LaPierre

Articles

Published on Monday, 04 October 2021

New York Attorney General Letitia James ripped into the NRA yesterday for reelecting Wayne LaPierre as CEO, citing her lawsuit against the pro-gun rights group for his misuse of funds. Via CNN: The NRA announced Saturday that Wayne LaPierre was reelected as executive vice president and CEO. The AG's office has sued to dissolve the NRA for allegedly misusing charitable funds. "The NRA's decision to re-elect Wayne LaPierre and other top leaders yesterday despite the detailed evidence of repeated fraud and self-dealing we have laid out in our lawsuit and during the bankruptcy trial underscores that board governance is broken and that the rot runs deep at the NRA," James, a Democrat, said in a statement. "For years, Mr. LaPierre and his lieutenants used the NRA and its donors as a breeding ground for personal gain and to live a lavish lifestyle, which is why they must be removed," she added. "Our fight for transparency and accountability will continue because no one is above the law.

