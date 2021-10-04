It's October, And Already 'War On Christmas' Season

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 16:01 Hits: 3

Sorry kids, supply chain problems due to year two of a worldwide pandemic mean you're going to get a lot less cheap plastic crap made in China under the tree this year. Or, as fully vaccinated Brian Kilmeade sitting on the Fox and Friends couch puts it: "Nobody wants to work!" Won't someone think of the coffee pods (yeah) that Steve Doocy can't find on the shelves? But that's nothing compared to the weekend Republican Representative and self-described "chairwoman of the Election Integrity Caucus" Claudia Tenney had on Twitter. I would like to inform Biden and Fauci that regardless of what they say, Americans are celebrating Christmas. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) October 3, 2021 That's right, it's never too early to start celebrating the War on Christmas. And it caused Twitter to break out ALL of their clown memes, this being the best in my opinion: And to get real for a moment, these two tweets:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/its-october-and-its-already-war-0