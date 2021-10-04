Whitmer Vetos GOP Voter Suppression Bills At NAACP Meeting

Articles

Pres. Biden beat Traitor Trump by 154,000 votes in Michigan. The Republican led Senate oversight committee concluded there was no evidence of voter fraud in Michigan debunking several MAGA conspiracy theories. Yet, that hasn't stopped immoral Republicans from trying to pass restrictive voting laws. “The 2020 election was free, secure, and accurate. The results were certified and officially audited by trusted local election officials, as required by law,” Whitmer said in her letter to lawmakers. “Judges appointed by both Republicans and Democrats rejected more than 60 lawsuits challenging the outcome.” The vetoed legislation is House Bills 4837, 4838, 4492 and 4528, which passed the Senate last week. In almost every state that is legislatively controlled by Republicans, they are instituting harsh and immoral restrictive voting measures in hopes of slanting upcoming elections in their direction.

