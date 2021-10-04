Follow Trump On Facebook; In A Week They'll Send You To QAnon

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 October 2021

Following whistleblower Frances Haugen's Sunday night allegation that Facebook's refusal to combat dangerous lies and hateful content on its platforms is driven by profit, social media experts denounced the corporation for embracing a business model that encourages violence and endangers democracy—and urged the federal government to take action. Haugen, who copied a "trove of private Facebook research" before she resigned from the social media company in May, told CBS's Scott Pelley during a "60 Minutes" interview that the tech giant took some steps to limit misinformation ahead of the 2020 election because it understood that then-President Donald Trump's incessant lies about voter fraud posed a serious threat. Many of the safety measures that Facebook implemented, however, were temporary, she added. "As soon as the election was over," Haugen said, "they turned them back off or they changed the settings back to what they were before to prioritize growth over safety. And that really feels like a betrayal of democracy to me."

