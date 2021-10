Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 08:55 Hits: 7

President Biden's legislative agenda hangs in the balance as Democrats work to bridge their differences over a massive bill to fund social programs. A bipartisan infrastructure bill is also on hold.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/04/1042969615/delays-in-major-spending-bills-persist-as-democrats-fail-to-come-to-agreement