The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Lewandowski Bragged About 'Stabbing Man In The Back Of The Head'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

More ugly details have emerged following the report that now former Trump campaign worker, Corey Lewandowski, drunkenly assaulted a married Trump donor in Utah. As we already discussed here, Lewandowski has now been replaced by Pam Bondi after accusations emerged of Lewandowski harassing Trashelle Odom, wife of construction executive John Odom to the point where Odom feared for her safety, before apparently moving on to have an extramarital affair with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who was there the night of the incident with Odom. The Daily Mail got a copy of the statement Odom gave to the police, and it paints an even uglier picture of Lewandowski for anyone that didn't think that was possible: EXCLUSIVE: Married Trump donor tells police she feared for her safety when Corey Lewandowski told her 'he stabbed a man in the back of the head and killed him' as her husband slams the political operative's 'violent and harassing' behavior:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/married-trump-donor-lewandowski-bragged

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version