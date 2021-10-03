Lewandowski Bragged About 'Stabbing Man In The Back Of The Head'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021

More ugly details have emerged following the report that now former Trump campaign worker, Corey Lewandowski, drunkenly assaulted a married Trump donor in Utah. As we already discussed here, Lewandowski has now been replaced by Pam Bondi after accusations emerged of Lewandowski harassing Trashelle Odom, wife of construction executive John Odom to the point where Odom feared for her safety, before apparently moving on to have an extramarital affair with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who was there the night of the incident with Odom. The Daily Mail got a copy of the statement Odom gave to the police, and it paints an even uglier picture of Lewandowski for anyone that didn't think that was possible: EXCLUSIVE: Married Trump donor tells police she feared for her safety when Corey Lewandowski told her 'he stabbed a man in the back of the head and killed him' as her husband slams the political operative's 'violent and harassing' behavior:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/married-trump-donor-lewandowski-bragged