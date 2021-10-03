Fox Attacks Sen. Duckworth, A Disabled Vet, For Using Vet Benefits

Articles

Fox News faced backlash over the weekend due to a report about Sen. Tammy Duckworth's taxes. In a column on Sunday, Fox News writer Dom Calicchio reported that Duckworth had not paid property tax on her Illinois home since 2015. The headline for the column omitted the fact that Duckworth legally qualifies for the tax break because she is a disabled veteran who lost both of her legs when an Army helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in 2004. The news about Duckworth's taxes was first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times. "Utterly trash headline, even by Fox News standards," Marine-turned-journalist J.D. Simkins noted on Sunday. Utterly trash headline, even by Fox News standards Duckworth is tax exempt in her county as a disabled veteran who lost both of her legs in Iraq in 2004 when her helicopter was hit by an RPG https://t.co/9kvfLxhUdN — J.D. Simkins (@simkins_jd) October 3, 2021 Other journalists and veterans joined the criticism of Fox News.

