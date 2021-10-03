Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 13:00 Hits: 7

You might believe that the Republican Party is an extremist organization that's leading America in a very dangerous direction, but Larry Sabato's University of Virginia Center for Politics is here to tell you that both sides do it. The University of Virginia Center for Politics has partnered with Project Home Fire, a new initiative dedicated to finding common ground in American politics, on an innovative new data analytics and polling project to explore the social, political, and psychological divides between those who voted for Donald Trump and those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020. Some of the key takeaways from today’s release are.... — Majorities — often large majorities — of both Biden and Trump voters express some form of distrust for voters, elected officials, and media sources they associate with the other side. A strong majority of Trump voters see no real difference between Democrats and socialists, and a majority of Biden voters at least somewhat agree that there is no real difference between Republicans and fascists.... The numbers here could lead to a great deal of bothsidery pundit hand-wringing:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/pollster-both-sides-our-extremism-crisis