NYT Promotes 'Fringe' Seditious Trump Lawyer By Publishing Him

More than a week after we learned about John Eastman's legal memo advising then-President Trump on how he could overturn Joe Biden's victory, The New York Times has published a story about Eastman. He's described as a "fringe" figure. John Eastman’s path from little-known academic to one of the most influential voices in Donald J. Trump’s ear in the final days of his presidency began in mid-2019 on Mr. Trump’s favorite platform: television. Mr. Trump, who had never met Mr. Eastman, saw him on the Fox News talk show of the far-right commentator Mark Levin railing against the Russia investigation. Within two months, Mr. Eastman was sitting in the Oval Office for an hourlong meeting. Soon, Mr. Eastman was meeting face to face at Mr. Trump’s urging with the attorney general, William P. Barr, and telling him how Mr. Trump could unilaterally impose limits on birthright citizenship. Then, after the November election, Mr. Eastman wrote the memo for which he is now best known, laying out steps that Vice President Mike Pence could take to keep Mr. Trump in power... Mr. Eastman’s rise within Mr. Trump’s inner circle in the chaotic final weeks of his administration ... underscores the degree to which Mr. Trump not only relied on, but encouraged, a crew of players from the fringes of politics.

