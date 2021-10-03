Washington Post Reporter Cruelly Mocks Biden Visit To Son's Grave

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 16:50 Hits: 12

How disgusting and cruel. How thirsty for wordplay. Annie Linskey should be ashamed. The far less important business to get out of the way is that The Kibbitzer, about whom I've written twice before, has been identified as Annie Linskey of the Washington Post. The more important business is that she has made herself the center of a gross, truly repugnant story. The reporter should never be the story, but we are a site that calls out terrible reporting, so here we are. Sunday morning, Linskey decided to engage in some pointedly cruel personal and political linguistics on Twitter, targeting President Joe Biden's regular weekly church visit. Image from: Twitter Screenshot, Kim Wexler's Ponytail Get it? Mocking him for going to church (he's unapologetically, personally, religious) and visiting the church's graveyard, connecting the graveyard visit to what SHE predicts is a "dying" agenda in DC. HAR. So clever, Annie.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/washington-post-reporter-Annie-Linskey