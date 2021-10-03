Jayapal Explains Why She Won't Bid Against Herself On BBB Negotiations

Articles

The media has been doing their best to paint the very large progressive caucus as outliers on support for President Biden's Build Back Better agenda. The truth of the matter is, they're in line with the majority of the party, and it's the so-called "centrists" that are the very tiny minority, and causing all the trouble. Furthermore, the media loves the "Dems in disarray" narrative, and drumming up controversy where there is none. Both of those impulses were on full display during this interview this morning with the chair of the progressive caucus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and CNN's Dana Bash. After opening the segment opining over whether Biden's "siding with the progressives" may have "caused real damage with the moderate wing," Bash asked Jayapal what all of this means about the progressive wing of the party. Jayapal reminded Bash it's progressives who are supporting what President Biden has said he wanted, and that it's actually a tiny minority of Conservadems causing the problems, so Bash moved onto the negotiations. Bash asked about the $2.1 trillion number being floated by some in the party, and continually badgered Jayapal over whether that number was her "absolute floor." Jayapal repeatedly reminded Bash that what mattered more than the numbers was whether their priorities remained in the bill, that that was going to be the focus of their negotiations, and that they needed a counteroffer before she was going to talk numbers.

