AOC Hails President Biden As 'A Good Faith Partner'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 18:21 Hits: 12

On CBS' Face The Nation, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remarked that Pres. Joe Biden has done everything in good faith, as he is trying to get his legislation passed. “I think that President Biden has been a good faith partner to the entire Democratic party,” Ocasio-Cortez said. AOC said that Biden is a moderate, but "reaches out and actually tries to understand our perspective and that is why I am fighting for his agenda." It has been frustrating legislating a bold agenda when you have senators like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema refusing to negotiate in good faith after such a tumultuous last administration. The American people spoke out strongly in electing President Biden overwhelmingly, and flipping the Senate to the Democratic party. Yet these two rogue Democrats refuse to get on board to fulfill the will of the people. But the fight continues. The mainstream media, though, seems to be pining for the days of Traitor Trump's unhinged antics, so they've been claiming (falsely) that Biden's agenda is in "crisis."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/aoc-congratulates-president-biden-good