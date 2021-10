Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021

President Biden will meet with the Senate next week to discuss debt-ceiling delays before going on the road to advocate for his Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

(Image credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/02/1042742443/president-biden-build-back-better-agenda-infrastructure-bill-delays