MSNBC Host Reads Stephanie Grisham For Filth That She Is

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 19:29 Hits: 5

In case you missed it, former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has, after years of loyalty to Donald and Melania Trump, turned on them, and is making some bucks doing it. MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross ripped Grisham for all the right reasons. Even the book's title, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” is “kind of a slap in the face,” Cross pointed out, given that Grisham worked for a White House that referred to the press as an enemy of the people, and she never held a single press briefing while she held the job as press secretary. But that’s only the beginning. First, Cross reminded us that Grisham started “guzzling down all that MAGA Kool-Aid” in 2015. She stuck with Trump's racism, misogyny, xenophobia, white supremacy, the Access Hollywood tape, the family separations policy that tore young children away from their parents, the family grift, and the erosion of our democracy for years. “We remember, and have the receipts,” Cross said, as she showed a Grisham tweet calling Trump a “genius” and “our great president” from October 2019. Yet some members of the press are still willing to give Grisham free book promotions and interviews now that she has conveniently changed her mind about Trump and his third baby mama, Melania. The rest of Grisham’s record is littered with red flags about her lack of scruples, too. Cross explained how Grisham failed up with the kind of resumé that would surely doom any person of color from getting a good job anywhere, much less in the top echelons of the White House.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/all-reasons-not-buy-stephanie-grisham-s