Republicans Sabotage The Global Economy For Political Revenge

Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021

"What are the Republicans doing?" MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace asked one of the outlet's reporters on Friday as President Joe Biden huddled with House Democrats on Capitol Hill. "Are they just sitting in their offices playing Yahtzee?" I chuckled. But frankly, Wallace sold them short. In between their rounds of Tiddlywinks, Republicans managed to shoot down a bill to protect global markets, the national economy, and the full faith and credit of the United States not once, but twice. The GOP’s conduct is beyond cynical—it's full blown political terrorism. If Senate Republicans don't want responsibility for voting to raise the debt ceiling, no problem—step aside and let Democrats do it, by a simple majority vote without a single GOP senator. Nope. That political leverage isn't good enough for GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his accomplices. The only possible conclusion is that it's important for them to push both the national and global economy to the brink—to terrorize the world with a potential global meltdown that would result from the United States failing to pay its debts.

