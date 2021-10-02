Alex Jones Just Lost 3 Sandy Hook Lawsuits, Bigly

Articles

Jones’ claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was a false flag, before it became expedient to reverse himself after the lawsuits began, caused the parents of the murdered children to be threatened and harassed by Jones’ followers. It’s hard to imagine how much pain Jones caused the families. But at least he is now “facing justice for the lies he spread,” the lawyer for the parents in all three cases, told HuffPost. The Texas judge blasted Jones in her default judgments, saying, “an escalating series of judicial admonishments, monetary penalties, and non-dispositive sanctions have all been ineffective at deterring the abuse” Jones committed by refusing to turn over case-related documents, HuffPost also reported.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/alex-jones-just-lost-3-sandy-hook-lawsuits