The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Alex Jones Just Lost 3 Sandy Hook Lawsuits, Bigly

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Jones’ claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was a false flag, before it became expedient to reverse himself after the lawsuits began, caused the parents of the murdered children to be threatened and harassed by Jones’ followers. It’s hard to imagine how much pain Jones caused the families. But at least he is now “facing justice for the lies he spread,” the lawyer for the parents in all three cases, told HuffPost. The Texas judge blasted Jones in her default judgments, saying, “an escalating series of judicial admonishments, monetary penalties, and non-dispositive sanctions have all been ineffective at deterring the abuse” Jones committed by refusing to turn over case-related documents, HuffPost also reported.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/alex-jones-just-lost-3-sandy-hook-lawsuits

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version