Psaki Torpedos Reporter's Absurd 'Gotcha' Question About Ron Klain

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021 13:30 Hits: 0

The kibbitzer strikes again. She's the one who sat next to the hapless, stumbling reporter from Thursday, who asked Jen Psaki a "Many People Say..." question, in a bizarre attempt to get her to agree Pres. Joe Biden was like Trump. Kibbitzer tried to jump in and help the dude when Psaki politely asked specifically which people were saying that, and on which policies. Kibbitzer thought she could rescue her pal. She was gravely mistaken. On Friday, she failed all by herself with her own question, when she asked Psaki to explain why Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, retweeted a message supporting the progressives who delayed the vote on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF.) "This morning Ron Klain retweeted a message that was supportive of how progressives who delayed last night's vote on the BIF saying that they were putting the Biden agenda on track, and I'm just wondering if you can kind of clarify Ron Klain's sort of seeming support for that track of ideas, versus what you've been saying all week, which is that you're trying to get this done," she asked Psaki. With a completely straight face, Psaki responded, "You have caught us. Ron Klain retweeted to send a secret message to the country that we were litigating against ourselves and arguing against our agenda."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/jen-psaki-ron-klain