Kristi Noem Whines In Self-Serving Video, Insisting She's Not A Crook

An interesting strategy employed here by Noem. She thinks she's making a case for her own innocence, but with every word, spoken and unspoken, she confesses to what she did. Then she tacks the reason she had this woman fired, er, "retired": the good of South Dakota! Because some people in authority are in those positions too long. The sheer arrogance and audacity of her sordid "confessional" is quite breathtaking — and vomit-inducing. That South Dakota also later paid $200,000 in hush money to keep the woman quiet about it is probably just par for the course, there. But it is South Dakota and presumably, they deserve politicians as shameless and as amoral as this. As a reminder, Noem is only addressing this at all because she wants the Republican nomination in 2024, and she thought she'd safely swept this issue under the rug, but it is getting national attention this week. Ironically, her explanation just makes things worse for her. Source: Washington Post South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem on Friday posted a video trying to explain the circumstances behind a controversial meeting she held with the head of an agency that had moved to deny her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser.

