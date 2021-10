Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 20:43 Hits: 5

The Women's March group is organizing protests across the United States in support of abortion rights: a response to the recent restrictive law passed in Texas.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/01/1042477500/the-womens-march-is-returning-on-saturday-this-time-in-support-of-abortion-right