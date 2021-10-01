The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Biden’s Two-Track Infrastructure Plan Is Back On Track

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Biden’s Two-Track Infrastructure Plan Is Back On Track

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delayed the vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill that she scheduled for Thursday after it became clear progressives would make good on their threat to tank BIF if the reconciliation package wasn’t passed with it — President Joe Biden’s two-track strategy that all Democrats, moderates included, had initially committed to.

Now negotiations over reconciliation are back after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) finally offered an actual counterproposal, announcing that his top line for the expansive social benefits legislation was $1.5 trillion.

Follow our live coverage below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/JGmRgVk6B-w/bidens-two-track-infrastructure-plan-is-back-on-track

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version