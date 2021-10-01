Biden’s Two-Track Infrastructure Plan Is Back On Track

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 20:01 Hits: 7

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delayed the vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill that she scheduled for Thursday after it became clear progressives would make good on their threat to tank BIF if the reconciliation package wasn’t passed with it — President Joe Biden’s two-track strategy that all Democrats, moderates included, had initially committed to.

Now negotiations over reconciliation are back after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) finally offered an actual counterproposal, announcing that his top line for the expansive social benefits legislation was $1.5 trillion.

Follow our live coverage below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/JGmRgVk6B-w/bidens-two-track-infrastructure-plan-is-back-on-track