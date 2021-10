Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 02:59 Hits: 1

The meeting comes as Democratic lawmakers are trying to narrow disagreements over the size and scope of his top legislative priority: a spending package on social programs and climate initiatives.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/30/1040566163/pelosi-delays-a-vote-on-infrastructure-as-democrats-haggle-over-larger-spending