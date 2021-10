Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 15:48 Hits: 4

A federal judge will decide whether to block Texas' new restrictive abortion law after hearing from Justice Department attorneys and lawyers for the state. He offered no timetable for a decision.

(Image credit: Sergio Flores/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/01/1041607684/texas-abortion-law-federal-judge