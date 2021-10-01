Matt Gaetz Lashes Out At Don Lemon's Criticism

Articles

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Thursday lashed out at CNN host Don Lemon over criticism of the congressman's grilling of Defense Department officials. During his Thursday night program, Lemon accused Gaetz of "grandstanding" and "trolling" with his questioning of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley. Gaetz reacted with anger on Thursday while speaking to Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon. "It's quite something to listen to Don Lemon say that I'm the worst person in the world," Gaetz complained. "Donald Trump is right. Don Lemon is the dumbest man on television. If Don Lemon has one brain cell, it's playing freeze tag." "He thinks I'm the worst person in the world?" the congressman continued. "I wouldn't even be the worst person in CNN by far. You know, he's got Jeffrey Toobin rubbing one out during a Zoom call. You've got Chris Cuomo now facing new accusations." According to Gaetz, a lawsuit claimed that Lemon "would stick his hands down his pants and then put his fingers under the nose of male bartenders and ask them if they liked it."

