Friday News Dump: Joe Manchin Speaks From His Boat, And Other News

Category: World Politics Hits: 2How refreshing, to see someone ask real, tough questions of Joe Manchin. Of course, they had to paddle out to his houseboat in kayaks to get the opportunity, but they're asking good hard questions, not "process" questions or inside the Beltway questions. 5/ With [email protected] of West Virginia speaks to truth to power — and lands a meeting with Senator Manchin!#BuildBackBetter #DontSinkWV pic.twitter.com/l3ifWebQRN — CPD Action (@CPDAction) October 1, 2021 'Kayaktivists' Protest Outside Joe Manchin's Houseboat Over Budget Bill https://t.co/bnEBxIHFr9 via @YahooNews
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/friday-news-dump-joe-manchin-talks