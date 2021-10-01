The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Friday News Dump: Joe Manchin Speaks From His Boat, And Other News

How refreshing, to see someone ask real, tough questions of Joe Manchin. Of course, they had to paddle out to his houseboat in kayaks to get the opportunity, but they're asking good hard questions, not "process" questions or inside the Beltway questions. 5/ With [email protected] of West Virginia speaks to truth to power — and lands a meeting with Senator Manchin!#BuildBackBetter #DontSinkWV pic.twitter.com/l3ifWebQRN — CPD Action (@CPDAction) October 1, 2021 'Kayaktivists' Protest Outside Joe Manchin's Houseboat Over Budget Bill https://t.co/bnEBxIHFr9 via @YahooNews

